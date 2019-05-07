Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on LYFT (LYFT)

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the ridesharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $69.01 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $60.57 on Friday. LYFT has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $88.60.

In related news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $8,319,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

