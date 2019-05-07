Athenex (ATNX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Athenex has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $871.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $382,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,674.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $696,090 and sold 132,240 shares valued at $1,559,044. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

