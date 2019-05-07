Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $222.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $223.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Cintas’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,357. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

