Ashland Global Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.96 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ashland Global by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,508,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 177,909 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Ashland Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 687.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $170,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $572,566.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $501,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $1,243,208. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

