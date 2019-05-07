Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,677 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 542,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

