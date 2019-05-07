Arista Networks (ANET) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.13.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27.
In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $2,519,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,483 shares in the company, valued at $797,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,441 shares of company stock worth $71,843,158. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
