Arista Networks (ANET) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.13.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $2,519,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,483 shares in the company, valued at $797,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,441 shares of company stock worth $71,843,158. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

