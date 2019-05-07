Aramark (ARMK) Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Aramark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,930,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,423,000 after buying an additional 217,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,912 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,445,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after acquiring an additional 502,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,263,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736,091 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,299,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

