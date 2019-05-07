Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (ARCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,276,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 346,767 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.74.

In other Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer news, major shareholder Isaac Capital Group, Llc sold 149,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $11,718,368.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

