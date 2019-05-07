AppFolio (APPF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.76, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in AppFolio by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AppFolio by 1,036.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.