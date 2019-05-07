AppCoins 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.42 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00367547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00902469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00154634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000106 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

