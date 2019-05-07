Anglo American (NGLOY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anglo American from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

