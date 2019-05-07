Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

NVO stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/andesa-financial-management-inc-takes-position-in-novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo.html.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.