AnaptysBio (ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 290,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,787. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,155.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

