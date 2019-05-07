Analysts Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) PT at $12.00

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.26. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

