Analysts Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Price Target at $16.88

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Securities dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

TCPC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 222,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,065. The company has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.43 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 225,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

