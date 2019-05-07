Analysts Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Price Target at $16.88

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Securities dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
TCPC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 222,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,065. The company has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 225,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
