Analysts Set Arconic Inc (ARNC) Target Price at $22.28

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

In other Arconic news, Director Rajiv Gupta purchased 22,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $499,526.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,082. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 352,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,427 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Arconic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,272,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Arconic by 5,491.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 296,908 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,728,000 after acquiring an additional 653,470 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,041. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arconic has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

