Analysts Set $97.64 Target Price for Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $97.64 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tucows alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Tucows stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. Tucows has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $922.17 million, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tucows had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Tucows’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tucows news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $420,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tucows by 388.0% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tucows by 9.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tucows by 49,575.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 64,185.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.