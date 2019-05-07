Analysts Set $40.00 Price Target for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,437 shares of company stock worth $8,918,042 in the last three months. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

