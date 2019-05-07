Analysts Expect NIC Inc. (EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce sales of $82.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $81.97 million. NIC posted sales of $86.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $340.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.18 million to $340.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $363.26 million, with estimates ranging from $361.04 million to $365.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. NIC had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NIC to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in NIC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NIC by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

