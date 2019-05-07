Analysts Expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT) to Post -$2.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will report earnings per share of ($2.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.86). Melinta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.26) to ($7.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.69) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

