Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 72,610 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 586,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. 6,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

