Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,431,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $292,919,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,088 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,063.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,995 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.48. 15,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $288,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $1,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,120 shares of company stock worth $12,114,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

