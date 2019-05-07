Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
APC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.
NYSE APC opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,419,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
About Anadarko Petroleum
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
