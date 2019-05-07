Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

NYSE APC opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,419,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

