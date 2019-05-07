Amyris Inc (AMRS) Stake Boosted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 260.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 113,917 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Kung acquired 913,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,348,398.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,131.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr acquired 2,832,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $14,502,092.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $28,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,478,338 shares of company stock valued at $38,172,390. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Amyris Inc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

