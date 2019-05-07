AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,784,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,038,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $495,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and sold 66,983 shares valued at $5,617,828. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,397,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,406,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,863,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

