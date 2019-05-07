American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Lifted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 3.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Tower by 15,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,144,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $546,909,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $134.87 and a 1 year high of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.53%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.94.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,459.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $11,160,972.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,688.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,915 shares of company stock valued at $30,325,109. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

