American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Buys New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Garmin by 5,916.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Garmin by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

GRMN stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.26 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,932 shares of company stock valued at $496,705. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

