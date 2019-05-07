American National Insurance Co. TX Takes $4.89 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $6,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

