American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Holdings Reduced by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3,170.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.39. 1,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 74,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $7,200,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $120,647.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,989 shares of company stock worth $16,427,175 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Holdings Reduced by Picton Mahoney Asset Management” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/american-financial-group-inc-afg-holdings-reduced-by-picton-mahoney-asset-management.html.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.