American Express’ (AXP) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $120.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. UBS Group lowered American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,334,916,000 after purchasing an additional 300,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,681,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,018,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323,809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $925,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.