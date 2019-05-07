Amc Networks (AMCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $784.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.37 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 152.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

