Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

