AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.57

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 18954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $390.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.17.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/amag-pharmaceuticals-amag-hits-new-52-week-low-at-10-57.html.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.