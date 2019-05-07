Altus Group Ltd (AIF) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$130.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Altus Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Altus Group stock opened at C$28.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$21.67 and a 52-week high of C$32.25.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

