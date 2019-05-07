Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.57 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,367 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,496,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11,207.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,736,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,122,219 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,663 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Shares of KGC opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

