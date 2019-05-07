Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 2,266,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,301,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 684,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 613,215 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

