Allen Capital Group LLC Has $569,000 Stake in American Express (AXP)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,068,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,761,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $680,864,000 after buying an additional 1,098,834 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

