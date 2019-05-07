Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 233.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,290,000 after buying an additional 187,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after buying an additional 591,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 212,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 7,140 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $206,988.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 38,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,467 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

ATI stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

