Algert Global LLC Sells 18,046 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,017.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,033,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,757 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,821.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

