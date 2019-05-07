Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We maintain our Neutral rating on the shares as we see limited catalysts for the shares prior to FDA approval; financing overhang as well as risks associated with commercial launch.”,” Mizuho’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $12.67 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $26,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,154,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,817,000 after buying an additional 115,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,817,000 after buying an additional 115,375 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,818,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 904,098 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,766,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares during the period.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

