Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALDR. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of ALDR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,615. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). On average, analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $26,273.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,817,000 after purchasing an additional 115,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,154,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,817,000 after acquiring an additional 115,375 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,818,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 904,098 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,766,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.