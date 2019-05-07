Albemarle Co. (ALB) Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 114,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/albemarle-co-alb-holdings-lifted-by-fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund.html.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.