Albemarle (ALB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Albemarle has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $108.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/albemarle-alb-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.