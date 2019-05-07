Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY) and Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Financial Survey

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 17.65% 14.84% 1.68% Hawthorn Bancshares 19.13% 12.16% 0.80%

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akbank T.A.S. and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $7.51 billion 0.51 $1.65 billion N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares $67.12 million 2.15 $10.71 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, providing funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and forming a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 780 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

