Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $246,229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6,563.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,338,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,303,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,569,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,312,000 after buying an additional 1,538,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17,076.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,227,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after buying an additional 1,220,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,271. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

In related news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $679,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,616.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,679.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

