Aggreko plc (AGK) Receives GBX 839 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 839 ($10.96).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGK shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Aggreko to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Stephen Beynon sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £52,270.72 ($68,300.95). Also, insider Ken Hanna sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.64), for a total transaction of £26,339.22 ($34,416.86).

LON:AGK traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 827.20 ($10.81). The company had a trading volume of 623,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 636.80 ($8.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65). The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.74 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aggreko’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

