AES (AES) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. AES also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.28-1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,221. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. AES has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

