Aecom (ACM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aecom to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACM opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $268,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $752,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,117.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

