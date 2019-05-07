Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.97.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.48 million and a PE ratio of 35.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.80 million. Analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.310000011366667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,449 shares in the company, valued at C$2,586,260.25.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

