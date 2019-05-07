Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Receives $28.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $3,077,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,859,075.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,429. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,726 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,994,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,463,242. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.